10 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares moved upwards by 29.13% to $6.25 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Olin, Inc. (NYSE:OLN) shares moved upwards by 15.27% to $13.06. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on May 1, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.

• Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE:HL) shares rose 6.46% to $2.80. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• Endeavour Silver, Inc. (NYSE:EXK) stock moved upwards by 5.80% to $1.55. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Apr 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• McEwen Mining, Inc. (NYSE:MUX) shares moved upwards by 5.62% to $0.94. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

• Sandstorm Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SAND) stock increased by 5.54% to $8.48.

• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) stock rose 5.19% to $7.50.

• Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE:FSM) stock increased by 4.63% to $3.50.

• Vale, Inc. (NYSE:VALE) shares increased by 4.50% to $8.60. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on May 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.

• First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE:AG) stock moved upwards by 3.54% to $8.18. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.