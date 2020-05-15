Market Overview

17 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2020 7:32am   Comments
Gainers

Denny's, Inc. (NASDAQ:DENN) stock rose 15.74% to $10.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on May 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.

StoneMor, Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares increased by 13.62% to $0.67.

Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) stock increased by 13.17% to $2.75.

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) stock moved upwards by 6.51% to $24.39. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on May 7, is at Sell, with a price target of $18.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) stock increased by 5.41% to $51.61. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on May 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.

Renren, Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares rose 4.60% to $1.82.

Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock rose 3.88% to $0.67.

Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) shares increased by 3.65% to $4.26. The most recent rating by Stifel, on May 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.

Bloomin Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares moved upwards by 3.32% to $9.66. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on May 11, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $10.

 

Losers

JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) stock fell 15.76% to $0.16 during Friday's pre-market session.

Farfetch, Inc. (NYSE:FTCH) shares fell 11.80% to $14.05. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on May 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) shares decreased by 7.52% to $0.91. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) shares fell 4.49% to $0.34.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) stock declined 4.16% to $19.83.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares fell 3.88% to $5.95.

Wayfair, Inc. (NYSE:W) shares fell 3.81% to $166.30. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on May 15, is at Sell, with a price target of $130.

DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares fell 3.79% to $24.35. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.

 

