19 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 81.45% to $2.25 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock moved upwards by 19.06% to $4.31.

• New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) shares moved upwards by 11.96% to $65.25. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on May 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $65.

• CooTek (Cayman), Inc. (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 10.22% to $7.44. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.

• RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) stock moved upwards by 6.51% to $69.07. The most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on May 8, is at Outperform, with a price target of $75.

• Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares rose 6.18% to $1.89.

• DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $0.88.

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) stock rose 4.17% to $1.25.

• Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock rose 3.29% to $27.14. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.

Losers

• Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares declined 27.67% to $3.11 during Friday's pre-market session.

• NeoPhotonics, Inc. (NYSE:NPTN) shares declined 11.07% to $7.75. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• Addvantage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares fell 10.36% to $1.99.

• Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock decreased by 10.12% to $2.31.

• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares fell 6.29% to $0.84.

• KLA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares fell 4.62% to $168.58. The most recent rating by UBS, on May 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $158.

• Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) shares decreased by 4.36% to $70. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on May 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $95.

• Lam Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock declined 4.09% to $258. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Apr 23, is at Hold, with a price target of $290.

• Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock fell 3.78% to $44. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 13, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock decreased by 3.72% to $76.90. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on May 4, is at Underweight, with a price target of $70.