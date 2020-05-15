20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) stock moved upwards by 62.20% to $2.66 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on Mar 17, the current rating is at Sell.

• Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares rose 29.50% to $8.56. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on May 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

• Hancock Jaffe, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock rose 20.69% to $0.42.

• Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRAD) stock increased by 19.54% to $3.12.

• Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares moved upwards by 14.71% to $1.95.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock increased by 14.67% to $0.39.

• Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares increased by 14.29% to $0.96.

• IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares increased by 13.64% to $1.75. According to the most recent rating by Ascendiant Capital, on Apr 15, the current rating is at Buy.

• Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares moved upwards by 12.62% to $0.79.

• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares increased by 10.31% to $2.89. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.

Losers

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock declined 17.31% to $18.30 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

• Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares decreased by 16.17% to $5.60. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on May 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.

• Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) stock decreased by 8.56% to $10.25. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

• Helius Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares decreased by 6.49% to $0.49.

• Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shares decreased by 6.25% to $1.50.

• Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock fell 6.05% to $0.56.

• CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) stock declined 5.85% to $0.32.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) stock declined 5.52% to $10.45. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Apr 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Predictive Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares declined 5% to $1.33.

• Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares declined 4.98% to $0.38. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Apr 8, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.