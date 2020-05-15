11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Medley Management, Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.33 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $7.90. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on May 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Gladstone Investment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares rose 3.16% to $10.46.

• Flying Eagle Acquisition, Inc. (NYSE:FEAC) stock rose 3.05% to $10.49.

Losers

• Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 8.68% to $0.79 during Friday's pre-market session.

• VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) stock decreased by 8.26% to $23.66.

• Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) stock declined 3.75% to $6.41.

• Aegon, Inc. (NYSE:AEG) shares declined 3.52% to $2.19.

• Oxford Lane Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXLC) stock fell 3.33% to $2.61.

• Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE:RBS) stock fell 3.21% to $2.56. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

• Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) shares declined 3.02% to $1.93.