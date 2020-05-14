20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock increased by 25.54% to $12.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on May 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock moved upwards by 24.94% to $29.26. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

• Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares moved upwards by 24.27% to $38.50. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on May 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $32.

• Tiziana Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock increased by 17.08% to $5.21.

• Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock increased by 15.77% to $15.86. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 6, is at Sell, with a price target of $11.

• Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares increased by 15.50% to $4.77.

• MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares increased by 14.84% to $3.25.

• Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) stock increased by 14.61% to $1.02.

• TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares increased by 14.41% to $1.35. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on May 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.

• Neptune Wellness Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock rose 13.92% to $2.70.

Losers

• PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) stock declined 13.79% to $3 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Macrogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) stock fell 13.25% to $22.99. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $30.

• Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) stock decreased by 10.25% to $5.78.

• Zealand Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares decreased by 10.08% to $35.07. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $37.

• Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock fell 8.84% to $0.40.

• OncoSec Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock decreased by 8.37% to $1.86.

• Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock declined 8.08% to $0.71.

• Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock decreased by 8.05% to $0.73. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on May 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 7.38% to $3.01.

• Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares declined 7.15% to $6.62. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on May 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.