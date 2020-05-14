Market Overview

6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Gainers

Integrated Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares rose 18.05% to $3.99 during Thursday's pre-market session.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock increased by 8.86% to $0.69.

 

Losers

Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares decreased by 35.08% to $0.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 1, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares decreased by 16.67% to $1.45.

Loral Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) stock declined 5.50% to $17.

Millicom Intl Cellular, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGO) stock fell 4.47% to $20.53.

 

