4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares increased by 4.66% to $3.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on May 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
• China Xiangtai Food, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLIN) stock decreased by 10.67% to $2.01 during Thursday's pre-market session.
• Vector Group, Inc. (NYSE:VGR) shares decreased by 4.18% to $10.99.
• Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) shares decreased by 3.56% to $38.73. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Outperform.
