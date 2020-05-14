Market Overview

4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares increased by 4.66% to $3.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on May 13, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

China Xiangtai Food, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLIN) stock decreased by 10.67% to $2.01 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Vector Group, Inc. (NYSE:VGR) shares decreased by 4.18% to $10.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) shares decreased by 3.56% to $38.73. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Outperform.

 

