17 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• Futu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock moved upwards by 11.56% to $13.70 during Thursday's pre-market session.
• Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 9.63% to $0.81.
• Ocwen Finl, Inc. (NYSE:OCN) stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $0.60.
• UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares increased by 4.98% to $2.95.
• US Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) stock increased by 4.21% to $1.98.
• Oxford Lane Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares moved upwards by 3.96% to $2.89.
• Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 3.01% to $27. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on May 1, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.
Losers
• VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) stock declined 10.92% to $26.99 during Thursday's pre-market session.
• Medley Management, Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) stock declined 7.38% to $0.30.
• Prudential, Inc. (NYSE:PUK) shares declined 5.28% to $24.96.
• Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE:CS) shares decreased by 4.52% to $7.39. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.
• American Virtual Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock declined 4.46% to $1.50.
• CURO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CURO) shares declined 4.44% to $5.60. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 4, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.
• Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) stock fell 4.08% to $6.34.
• VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) shares fell 3.96% to $41.20.
• UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE:UBS) stock fell 3.17% to $9.15.
• Rand Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares declined 3.16% to $1.53.
