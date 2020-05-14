17 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market Overview

Gainers

Futu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock moved upwards by 11.56% to $13.70 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 9.63% to $0.81.

Ocwen Finl, Inc. (NYSE:OCN) stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $0.60.

UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares increased by 4.98% to $2.95.

US Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) stock increased by 4.21% to $1.98.

Oxford Lane Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares moved upwards by 3.96% to $2.89.

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 3.01% to $27. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on May 1, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.

 

Losers

VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) stock declined 10.92% to $26.99 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Medley Management, Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) stock declined 7.38% to $0.30.

Prudential, Inc. (NYSE:PUK) shares declined 5.28% to $24.96.

Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE:CS) shares decreased by 4.52% to $7.39. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.

American Virtual Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock declined 4.46% to $1.50.

CURO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CURO) shares declined 4.44% to $5.60. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 4, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.

Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) stock fell 4.08% to $6.34.

VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) shares fell 3.96% to $41.20.

UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE:UBS) stock fell 3.17% to $9.15.

Rand Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares declined 3.16% to $1.53.

 

