11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) stock rose 18.32% to $17.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.

• Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) stock rose 6.35% to $8.87. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.

• DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares increased by 4.35% to $26.98. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on May 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.

Losers

• Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares fell 17.88% to $0.66 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares declined 9.01% to $0.49.

• Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock decreased by 7.56% to $1.10. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares declined 7.56% to $1.10.

• Jack In The Box, Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) stock fell 5.62% to $60.13. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on May 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $79.

• Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock fell 5.03% to $0.87.

• JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) shares fell 4.89% to $0.21.

• Wayfair, Inc. (NYSE:W) stock decreased by 3.66% to $177. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on May 14, the current rating is at In-Line.