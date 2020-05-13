11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock increased by 20.88% to $5.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock increased by 13.64% to $1. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• B Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOM) shares increased by 10.67% to $1.66.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock rose 10.11% to $2.07.

• RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares increased by 8.91% to $0.90.

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $0.54.

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock moved upwards by 3.65% to $0.76.

• Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOD) shares moved upwards by 3.35% to $15.43.

Losers

• Loral Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shares fell 20.56% to $19.70 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) stock fell 3.83% to $4.90. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Apr 30, is at In-Line, with a price target of $3.

• Zillow Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares decreased by 3.49% to $47.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 8, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $46.