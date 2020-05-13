13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) stock increased by 36.95% to $0.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock rose 20.58% to $4.98.

• J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) shares moved upwards by 13.04% to $0.52.

• RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) stock rose 10.74% to $0.40.

• Party City Holdco, Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) stock moved upwards by 10.03% to $0.58. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.

• Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) stock increased by 4.50% to $0.30.

• DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares moved upwards by 4.18% to $27.40. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on May 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.

• Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares moved upwards by 3.82% to $1.36. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock moved upwards by 3.64% to $18.52. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on May 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.

• Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) stock rose 3.49% to $23.99. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on May 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $38.

Losers

• Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 5.62% to $0.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• InterContinental Hotels, Inc. (NYSE:IHG) shares fell 4.02% to $39.74. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares declined 3.86% to $10.96.