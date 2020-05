4 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) stock rose 16.27% to $31.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• XP, Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) stock rose 8.61% to $27. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Apr 27, is at Underperform, with a price target of $20.

• MoneyGram, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $1.74.

Losers

• Rand Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares declined 11.73% to $1.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session.