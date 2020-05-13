15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares increased by 6.16% to $3.10 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on May 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

• LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock moved upwards by 3.89% to $37.65. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.

• DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) stock moved upwards by 3.70% to $0.81.

• Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares rose 3.64% to $53.75. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on May 4, is at Outperform, with a price target of $57.

• Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSEM) stock moved upwards by 3.43% to $20.81. The most recent rating by Needham, on Mar 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.

• Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) stock rose 3.24% to $8.29. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on May 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 3.12% to $1.65.

• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock increased by 3.04% to $0.90.

Losers

• Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:AVYA) stock fell 7.25% to $12.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.

• CyberArk Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYBR) stock fell 6.14% to $103. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 27, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $125.

• Atomera, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares decreased by 5.78% to $6.19.

• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock declined 5.43% to $0.87.

• Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares fell 4.11% to $1.40.

• Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) stock fell 4.02% to $3.10.

• 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares declined 3.90% to $19.70. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $12.