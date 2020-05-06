16 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• CPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock moved upwards by 77.27% to $1.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock moved upwards by 22.02% to $28.54. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on May 6, is at Overweight, with a price target of $38.

• DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) shares moved upwards by 5% to $0.84.

• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock rose 4.62% to $1.36.

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 4.35% to $1.20.

• Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares rose 3.77% to $1.10.

• Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $46. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 1, is at Neutral, with a price target of $41.

• Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $1.55.

• FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares rose 3.33% to $42.80. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.

• Gridsum Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) shares rose 3.30% to $0.94.

Losers

• My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock fell 16.56% to $1.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 13.11% to $2.65.

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) stock fell 9.35% to $0.28.

• SPI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares fell 7.01% to $0.99.

• Kopin, Inc. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares fell 4.76% to $0.60.

• Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 3.27% to $0.28.