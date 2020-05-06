Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

16 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

CPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock moved upwards by 77.27% to $1.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock moved upwards by 22.02% to $28.54. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on May 6, is at Overweight, with a price target of $38.

DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) shares moved upwards by 5% to $0.84.

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock rose 4.62% to $1.36.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 4.35% to $1.20.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares rose 3.77% to $1.10.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $46. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 1, is at Neutral, with a price target of $41.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $1.55.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares rose 3.33% to $42.80. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.

Gridsum Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) shares rose 3.30% to $0.94.

 

Losers

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock fell 16.56% to $1.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 13.11% to $2.65.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) stock fell 9.35% to $0.28.

SPI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares fell 7.01% to $0.99.

Kopin, Inc. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares fell 4.76% to $0.60.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 3.27% to $0.28.

 

Related Articles (LPSN + CPSH)

33 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.