19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock rose 45.73% to $4.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares increased by 9.86% to $8.47. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on May 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.

• Mesoblast, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESO) shares increased by 8.11% to $11.87.

• TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock moved upwards by 7.85% to $18. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on May 6, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.

• InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares increased by 7.77% to $28.03. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $36.

• TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares rose 7.58% to $1.49. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock rose 7.34% to $0.50.

• Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares increased by 7.31% to $2.35.

• Horizon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HZNP) stock increased by 7.01% to $40. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Apr 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $51.

• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares increased by 5.68% to $0.54.

Losers

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares declined 12.58% to $0.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares fell 9.34% to $0.54. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on May 6, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.

• Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILK) stock declined 7.58% to $40. The most recent rating by Stifel, on May 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.

• Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) stock decreased by 6.21% to $4.98.

• KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares decreased by 6.18% to $0.26.

• Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) stock declined 5.44% to $0.33.

• Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares decreased by 3.77% to $11.50. The most recent rating by Needham, on May 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.

• Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) stock declined 3.70% to $1.04. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on Apr 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.

• Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares decreased by 3.12% to $0.55.