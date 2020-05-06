Market Overview

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Gainers

Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) stock rose 10.05% to $0.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) stock rose 9.82% to $0.60. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.

Magnolia Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:MGY) shares rose 9.79% to $6. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Apr 17, is at In-Line, with a price target of $5.

Pacific Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:PACD) stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $0.62.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:STNG) stock increased by 6.81% to $22.75. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Hold.

Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) stock increased by 6.71% to $0.33. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) shares rose 6.15% to $0.43.

Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:OXY) stock increased by 6.02% to $16.20. According to the most recent rating by Tudor Pickering, on May 4, the current rating is at Sell.

Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares increased by 5.80% to $4.65.

Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) shares increased by 5.66% to $0.86. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

 

Losers

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) shares fell 28.82% to $1.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

 

