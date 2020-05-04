Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., May 4, 2020: DIS, BMY, PTON, QTNT, TBIO

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:

Today's 5 Stock Ideas: 

  • Disney (DIS) - An earnings play. Will report quarterly results after the close on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. 
  • Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - A play on upcoming data related to a company lung cancer treatment. An FDA action date (PDUFA) is expected for Opdivo + Yervoy combo by May 15.
  • Peloton (PTON) - An earnings play. Will report results after the close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A report on April 24 suggested the company's online subscription model hit 2 million users.
  • Quotient (QTNT) - A play on a coronavirus antibody test. 
  • Translate Bio (TBIO) - A play on a potential coronavirus vaccine.
 

Related Articles (BMY + DIS)

Asian Stocks, US Futures Retreat As Investors Fear Worsening China Relations
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These May PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings News Flow Picks Up Pace
Disappointment From Amazon, Apple Weighs On Market As Investors Also Consider Energy Earnings
How Trading In Ford, GE And Other Volatile Stocks Could Be Linked To Casino Closures
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.