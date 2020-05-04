Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., May 4, 2020: DIS, BMY, PTON, QTNT, TBIO
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
- Disney (DIS) - An earnings play. Will report quarterly results after the close on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
- Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - A play on upcoming data related to a company lung cancer treatment. An FDA action date (PDUFA) is expected for Opdivo + Yervoy combo by May 15.
- Peloton (PTON) - An earnings play. Will report results after the close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A report on April 24 suggested the company's online subscription model hit 2 million users.
- Quotient (QTNT) - A play on a coronavirus antibody test.
- Translate Bio (TBIO) - A play on a potential coronavirus vaccine.
