15 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Secoo Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:SECO) shares increased by 17.42% to $3.10 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock moved upwards by 10.64% to $5.20. The most recent rating by ThinkEquity, on Feb 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.

• Tempur Sealy Intl, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares rose 10.37% to $62.50. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $68.

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares increased by 8.42% to $867.95. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on Apr 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $600.

• Party City Holdco, Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares rose 5.83% to $0.55. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.

• Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $27.66. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 6, is at Positive, with a price target of $25.

• JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) stock rose 5.10% to $0.27.

• Honda Motor Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMC) stock rose 4.83% to $25.05. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 31, the current rating is at Buy.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares increased by 4.69% to $17.20. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.

• Centric Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) stock increased by 4.48% to $0.83.

Losers

• Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares decreased by 7.47% to $6.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined 3.85% to $0.50.

• InterContinental Hotels, Inc. (NYSE:IHG) stock decreased by 3.62% to $47.69. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Outperform.

• eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock decreased by 3.54% to $37.65. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $35.

• Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock decreased by 3.09% to $0.31.