Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 7:31am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $210.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on Apr 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $240.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) stock increased by 7.21% to $33.30. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on Apr 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $28.

Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock rose 4.19% to $1.74. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.

Millicom Intl Cellular, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGO) stock rose 3.66% to $29.46.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock increased by 3.28% to $7.88. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock rose 3.24% to $0.66.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) stock increased by 3.12% to $21.50. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $23.

 

Losers

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares decreased by 6.13% to $137.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock decreased by 5.08% to $0.41.

 

Related Articles (FB + TWTR)

35 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Apple Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2020
Munster Says Still 'Neutral' On Facebook's Long-Term Outlook Despite Impressive Q1 Results
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.