9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $210.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on Apr 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $240.

• Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) stock increased by 7.21% to $33.30. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on Apr 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $28.

• Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock rose 4.19% to $1.74. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.

• Millicom Intl Cellular, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGO) stock rose 3.66% to $29.46.

• iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock increased by 3.28% to $7.88. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock rose 3.24% to $0.66.

• Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) stock increased by 3.12% to $21.50. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $23.

Losers

• Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares decreased by 6.13% to $137.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock decreased by 5.08% to $0.41.