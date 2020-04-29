16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFHL) shares rose 31.15% to $3.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock increased by 14.03% to $3.82. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 24, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

• WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares moved upwards by 10.29% to $25.61. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on Apr 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $38.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares rose 9.85% to $14.38. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.

• Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares rose 8.33% to $3.12. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on Apr 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

• Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock increased by 7.89% to $26.40. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Mar 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) shares moved upwards by 7.06% to $15.47. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.

• Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $4.85.

• Twin River Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $15.88. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Feb 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $31.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) stock rose 6.16% to $13.79.

Losers

• Blue Apron Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares decreased by 14.09% to $10.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock fell 7.16% to $0.58.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined 6.19% to $0.52.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares declined 4.96% to $2.30. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 7, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• Ford Motor, Inc. (NYSE:F) shares fell 4.28% to $5.15. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Jakks Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock fell 4.09% to $0.80.