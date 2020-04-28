Benzinga Pro's Top 4 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Apr. 28, 2020: BA, FFIV, EW, ATIF
Today's 4 Stock Ideas:
- Boeing (BA) - An earnings play. The company will report quarterly results Wednesday morning before the market open.
- F5 Networks (FFIV) - A play on strong guidance. With the company's Q2 earnings report issued Monday afternoon, F5 said it expects Q3 EPS of $1.91-$2.13 vs the analyst consensus estimate of $1.84. Sales are expected to be between $555 million and $585 million vs the analyst estimate of $546.9 million.
- Edwards Lifesciences (EW) - A play on patient monitoring. The company said its HemoSphere platform received expanded use indication from Health Canada related to coronavirus patients.
- ATIF Holdings (ATIF) - A play on 5G and AI info distribution. The company on Monday outlined a plan for its platform to integrate data of urban cities.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook