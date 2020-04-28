16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Jakks Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares increased by 19.62% to $0.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Party City Holdco, Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) stock moved upwards by 12.50% to $0.49. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.

• RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock increased by 11.11% to $0.40.

• JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) stock rose 9.63% to $0.27.

• Six Flags Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SIX) shares increased by 7.41% to $19. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Apr 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $23.

• Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) shares increased by 7.28% to $21.80. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.

• Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) stock rose 6.36% to $16.40. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) shares moved upwards by 6.36% to $42. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock increased by 6.20% to $12.16. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.

• Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares moved upwards by 6.18% to $5.84. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $5.

Losers

• Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 10.26% to $0.70 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Sequential Brands Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares declined 7.37% to $0.18.

• Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) shares fell 3.38% to $0.28.

• Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock decreased by 3.33% to $0.40.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock fell 3.17% to $0.55.

• LightInTheBox Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LITB) shares declined 3.14% to $0.77.