7 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares moved upwards by 13.26% to $3.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JonesTrading, on Feb 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.
• Macerich, Inc. (NYSE:MAC) stock increased by 6.70% to $7.17. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.
• AG Mortgage Investment, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares increased by 5.76% to $2.94.
• MFA Finl, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) shares rose 5.20% to $1.72. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
• Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $60.01. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $80.
• Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares increased by 4.74% to $8.50. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 7, is at Sell, with a price target of $6.
Losers
• CBL & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) stock decreased by 4.81% to $0.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
