16 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Tsakos Energy Navigation, Inc. (NYSE:TNP) stock rose 13.90% to $4.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• NGL Energy Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NGL) shares increased by 13.50% to $3.70. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 21, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.

• Teekay, Inc. (NYSE:TK) shares increased by 6.68% to $4.47.

• Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) shares increased by 6.36% to $4.43. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.

• Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:STNG) stock moved upwards by 5.36% to $28.10. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Hold.

• DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares increased by 4.77% to $8.79. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Hold.

• CNX Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE:CNXM) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $7.91. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 27, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares moved upwards by 4.49% to $8.61. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Apr 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock increased by 4% to $0.59. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Petrobras Brasileiro, Inc. (NYSE:PBR) stock moved upwards by 3% to $6.18. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Apr 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

Losers

• California Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRC) shares fell 9.77% to $1.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Mar 25, is at In-Line, with a price target of $2.

• Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) stock decreased by 9.32% to $0.39. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Mar 9, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) stock decreased by 5.71% to $0.66. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:WLL) stock declined 5% to $0.95. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Apr 2, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) shares fell 4.78% to $0.54.

• Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) shares fell 3.70% to $0.26.