5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock rose 31.49% to $0.66 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Ambev, Inc. (NYSE:ABEV) shares increased by 3.74% to $2.08. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 24, the current rating is at Underweight.

• iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $1.25.

• TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE:TAL) stock moved upwards by 3.20% to $48.95. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $61.

Losers

• Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock decreased by 3.67% to $4.46 during Monday's pre-market session.