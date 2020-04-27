Market Overview

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Gainers

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock rose 31.49% to $0.66 during Monday's pre-market session.

Ambev, Inc. (NYSE:ABEV) shares increased by 3.74% to $2.08. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 24, the current rating is at Underweight.

iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $1.25.

TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE:TAL) stock moved upwards by 3.20% to $48.95. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $61.

 

Losers

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock decreased by 3.67% to $4.46 during Monday's pre-market session.

 

