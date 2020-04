5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ:WATT) stock rose 5.63% to $2.44 during Friday's pre-market session.

• STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) shares rose 4.86% to $24.80. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.

Losers

• CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPAH) stock declined 6.05% to $2.64 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares declined 4.88% to $56.16. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Apr 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $62.

• Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 3.33% to $0.20.