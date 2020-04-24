12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) stock moved upwards by 80.38% to $0.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

• Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock moved upwards by 68.97% to $0.49.

• Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares increased by 55.89% to $0.47. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

• Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) stock increased by 41.79% to $0.95. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

• Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares rose 39.68% to $0.58. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Mar 9, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.

• Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE:ROYT) stock increased by 36.36% to $0.39.

• Valaris, Inc. (NYSE:VAL) shares moved upwards by 30.62% to $0.61. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Apr 22, the current rating is at Underperform.

• HighPoint Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HPR) shares rose 25.68% to $0.34. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Apr 7, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.

• Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) stock rose 23.58% to $0.38.

• Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) shares increased by 23.04% to $0.47.

Losers

• SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) stock declined 7.37% to $2.01 during Friday's pre-market session.

• California Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRC) stock decreased by 5.04% to $2.45. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Mar 25, is at In-Line, with a price target of $2.