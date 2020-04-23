12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 13.14% to $0.26 during Thursday's pre-market session.
• Sequans Communications, Inc. (NYSE:SQNS) stock rose 10.11% to $6.75.
• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock moved upwards by 8.53% to $0.76.
• Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares rose 3.21% to $12.87. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Apr 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.
• Infosys, Inc. (NYSE:INFY) stock rose 3.16% to $8.82. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.
Losers
• Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ:WATT) stock fell 7.80% to $2.01 during Thursday's pre-market session.
• Summit Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) stock fell 7.66% to $2.17.
• MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined 6.21% to $1.36.
• Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shares decreased by 4.04% to $209. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $200.
• Seagate Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STX) stock decreased by 3.43% to $49. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 3, is at Negative, with a price target of $36.
• Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) stock fell 3.39% to $60.65. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $52.
• Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) stock decreased by 3.14% to $112.51. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $88.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas