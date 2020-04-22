Market Overview

4 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Gainers

Macerich, Inc. (NYSE:MAC) shares moved upwards by 4.17% to $6.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

Brookfield Prop Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPY) shares moved upwards by 4.13% to $8.82.

Two Harbors Investment, Inc. (NYSE:TWO) stock moved upwards by 3.08% to $4.68. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Mar 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.

Kimco Realty, Inc. (NYSE:KIM) shares rose 3.01% to $8.55. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.

 

