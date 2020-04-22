4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• China Xiangtai Food, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLIN) stock increased by 10.50% to $2 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock rose 4.03% to $1.55.

• Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares moved upwards by 3.34% to $87.80. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.

Losers

• Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) stock fell 5.19% to $40.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Mar 12, the current rating is at Outperform.