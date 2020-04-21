Market Overview

6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 7:54am   Comments
Gainers

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 5.37% to $0.42 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $39.01.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock increased by 4.92% to $0.21.

 

Losers

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock declined 7.60% to $41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 8, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.

Eros International, Inc. (NYSE:EROS) shares declined 3.61% to $2.40.

WPP, Inc. (NYSE:WPP) stock declined 3.53% to $32.52.

 

