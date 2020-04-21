14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) stock increased by 17.86% to $6.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Pyxis Tankers, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) stock moved upwards by 12.95% to $0.99.

• Euroseas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock moved upwards by 12.36% to $2.91.

• Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:NAT) stock increased by 11.90% to $5.36.

• Performance Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock moved upwards by 7.35% to $0.73.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares rose 7.28% to $0.30.

• Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares increased by 5.77% to $0.81.

• Fortress Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:FTAI) stock rose 3.35% to $10.18. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock moved upwards by 3.27% to $0.16.

Losers

• Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 12.04% to $0.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) stock declined 3.66% to $4.47. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 9, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) stock declined 3.30% to $20.20. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $21.

• Boeing, Inc. (NYSE:BA) stock fell 3.11% to $139.20. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Apr 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $175.

• Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares decreased by 3.10% to $111.02. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $107.