11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Ocwen Finl, Inc. (NYSE:OCN) stock moved upwards by 10.73% to $0.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• China Internet Nationwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) shares increased by 3.16% to $0.57.

Losers

• Credit Acceptance, Inc. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares fell 8.55% to $269.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 3, is at Market Underperform, with a price target of $150.

• Rand Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares fell 4.98% to $2.10.

• UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares declined 4.90% to $2.72.

• Charles Schwab, Inc. (NYSE:SCHW) shares fell 4.24% to $35. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on Apr 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.

• MoneyGram, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares declined 3.57% to $1.35.

• Ally Financial, Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares fell 3.52% to $14.51. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Apr 21, is at Strong Sell, with a price target of $12.

• Barclays, Inc. (NYSE:BCS) stock decreased by 3.38% to $4.29. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Feb 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

• HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HSBC) stock fell 3.23% to $24.71. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) shares declined 3.08% to $6.14. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on Jan 31, the current rating is at Hold.