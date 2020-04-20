15 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Eros International, Inc. (NYSE:EROS) stock rose 44.07% to $4.43 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Tegna, Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) shares moved upwards by 13.25% to $12.65. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock increased by 5.26% to $0.39.

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock moved upwards by 4.41% to $0.35.

• VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ:VEON) stock increased by 3.09% to $1.67. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

Losers

• RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock declined 35% to $0.52 during Monday's pre-market session.

• AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock decreased by 12.22% to $0.79. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Akazoo, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONG) shares fell 10.41% to $2.41.

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares fell 9% to $0.19.

• Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock fell 6.06% to $1.55.

• Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) stock decreased by 4.72% to $2.02.

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares fell 4.38% to $1.31. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 1, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• World Wrestling Enter, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares decreased by 3.75% to $39. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Apr 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.

• Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares decreased by 3.39% to $37. The most recent rating by G.research, on Apr 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.

• Walt Disney, Inc. (NYSE:DIS) stock declined 3.01% to $103.44. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $114.