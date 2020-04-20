Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

13 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

American Virtual Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock moved upwards by 103.41% to $4.17 during Monday's pre-market session.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEAC) shares rose 5.90% to $17.95. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on Feb 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.

PNC Financial Services Gr, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) stock rose 4.44% to $106. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $98.

Morgan Stanley Emerging, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) stock moved upwards by 3.18% to $5.52.

 

Losers

BlackRock Capital Inv, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares fell 13.36% to $2.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.

Golden Bull, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNJR) stock declined 5.10% to $2.42.

BBVA, Inc. (NYSE:BBVA) shares fell 4.84% to $2.75. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on Feb 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE:ING) shares decreased by 4.65% to $5.02.

Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) stock decreased by 4.21% to $2.05.

China Internet Nationwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) stock fell 3.74% to $0.51.

Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE:RBS) stock declined 3.65% to $2.64. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

Prudential, Inc. (NYSE:PUK) stock decreased by 3.10% to $25.32.

Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE:LYG) stock declined 3.03% to $1.44. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Related Articles (AVCT + DEAC)

35 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
136 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
90 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
34 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
51 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.