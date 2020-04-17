20 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares moved upwards by 7.23% to $3.78 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

• ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) stock rose 5.93% to $9.64. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.

• Alcoa, Inc. (NYSE:AA) stock rose 5.89% to $7.37. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• Teck Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TECK) stock increased by 5.74% to $8.29. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.

• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares rose 5.28% to $7.98. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 16, the current rating is at Overweight.

• BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHP) stock increased by 5.08% to $40.57. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

• United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) stock moved upwards by 4.75% to $6.83. The most recent rating by GLJ Research, on Apr 15, is at Sell, with a price target of $3.

• Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE:RIO) shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $48.66. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Outperform.

• BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE:BBL) stock moved upwards by 4.19% to $33.07.

• Mosaic, Inc. (NYSE:MOS) stock rose 3.97% to $11.26. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 9, is at Positive, with a price target of $15.

Losers

• Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) stock fell 21.82% to $3.01 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares declined 6.29% to $4.10. According to the most recent rating by Stifel, on Feb 11, the current rating is at Buy.

• Endeavour Silver, Inc. (NYSE:EXK) stock fell 5.66% to $1.50. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Apr 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE:GFI) stock decreased by 5.37% to $6.34.

• Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) stock decreased by 5.24% to $4.07. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.

• DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE:DRD) shares decreased by 4.70% to $8.32. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Feb 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.

• Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE:GOLD) shares fell 4.56% to $23.86. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.

• Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE:AU) stock declined 4.46% to $21.87. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Feb 6, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Newmont, Inc. (NYSE:NEM) stock decreased by 4.40% to $57.30. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $58.

• Kinross Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KGC) shares fell 4.31% to $5.88. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jan 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.