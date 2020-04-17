10 Energy Stocks Gaining In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares increased by 23.24% to $0.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 31, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.

• Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) stock increased by 21.74% to $0.28.

• Crestwood Equity Partners, Inc. (NYSE:CEQP) stock moved upwards by 19.11% to $7.23. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $10.

• Penn Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares moved upwards by 12.28% to $4.39.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) stock increased by 10.46% to $3.22.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) stock increased by 9.97% to $1.60. According to the most recent rating by Capital One, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• Western Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:WES) shares rose 8.91% to $5.50. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $6.

• PBF Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares increased by 8.71% to $6.99. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.

• SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) stock increased by 8.62% to $1.26.

• Alliance Resource, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLP) stock moved upwards by 8.57% to $3.80. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.