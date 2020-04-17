12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Moody's, Inc. (NYSE:MCO) shares increased by 10.78% to $260 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $238.

• ICICI Bank, Inc. (NYSE:IBN) stock moved upwards by 10.53% to $9.71.

• Discover Financial, Inc. (NYSE:DFS) shares moved upwards by 10.31% to $34.98. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 13, is at Hold, with a price target of $72.

• Ocwen Finl, Inc. (NYSE:OCN) stock rose 9.62% to $0.42.

• Prospect Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares rose 8.03% to $4.44.

• China Internet Nationwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) stock rose 7.76% to $0.56.

• Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) stock moved upwards by 7.60% to $7.72. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• Prudential, Inc. (NYSE:PUK) shares rose 6.81% to $25.71.

• Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE:WFC) shares increased by 6.77% to $28.70. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 15, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $35.

• ATIF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares rose 6.74% to $2.06.

Losers

• Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) stock declined 8.33% to $0.33 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Medley Management, Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares fell 4.74% to $0.55.