15 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Town Sports Intl Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) shares rose 25.42% to $0.41 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) stock rose 18.38% to $34.53. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $84.

• Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) stock rose 17.30% to $58.78. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.

• Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) shares increased by 16.64% to $17.80. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.

• Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) stock rose 15.99% to $15.52. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 3, is at Positive, with a price target of $20.

• Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock rose 15.22% to $3.86.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares moved upwards by 14.71% to $8.50. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Apr 2, is at Outperform, with a price target of $11.

• Regis, Inc. (NYSE:RGS) stock increased by 14.40% to $8.50. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $108.

• Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shares increased by 14.35% to $2.55. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.

• Stars Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) shares rose 13.85% to $24.50. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.

Losers

• Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) stock decreased by 31.44% to $0.24 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Ruhnn Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares fell 11.74% to $3.61.

• Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) shares decreased by 9.34% to $2.33.

• Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) stock fell 6.54% to $42. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 17, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) stock fell 4.26% to $34.80. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on Apr 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $38.