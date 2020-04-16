14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) stock increased by 15.13% to $7 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Designer Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DBI) shares increased by 14.48% to $5.77. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

• Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock increased by 13.06% to $5.02. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.

• RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) stock moved upwards by 7.33% to $0.23.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 7.04% to $0.38.

• Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares increased by 6.96% to $9.83.

• Lovesac, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock moved upwards by 5.93% to $6.25. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on Apr 9, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

• Fuling Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) shares increased by 5.26% to $2.

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 3.45% to $3.30. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 24, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

Losers

• Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares fell 24.21% to $0.50 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock decreased by 7.62% to $15.89.

• Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares fell 3.91% to $14. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 13, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.

• JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) stock declined 3.39% to $0.23.

• Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) shares fell 3.28% to $0.51.