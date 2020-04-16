14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:AM) shares increased by 21.90% to $3.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on Mar 9, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

• Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) stock increased by 20.29% to $0.75. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on Mar 2, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.

• Crestwood Equity Partners, Inc. (NYSE:CEQP) stock rose 12.93% to $7.25. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $10.

• Alliance Resource, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares increased by 8.29% to $4.05. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.

• QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares moved upwards by 7.46% to $0.34. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 31, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.

• Hallador Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares rose 6.38% to $1. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock moved upwards by 5.93% to $0.50. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares increased by 5.54% to $0.30. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 3, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.

• GasLog Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GLOP) stock rose 5.41% to $3.12. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Feb 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.

• Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) stock increased by 4.87% to $0.21.

Losers

• Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) shares declined 15.28% to $1.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) stock fell 5.63% to $0.30. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Mar 9, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) stock declined 3.29% to $0.87. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Apache, Inc. (NYSE:APA) stock decreased by 3.10% to $7.82. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 8, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.