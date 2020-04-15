18 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) stock moved upwards by 45.05% to $6.60.

• JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares rose 12.66% to $10.41. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

• Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares increased by 11.60% to $12.80. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 1, is at Hold, with a price target of $13.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock rose 9.92% to $13.13. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, the current rating is at Underweight.

• NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock increased by 8.98% to $2.79.

• Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) stock increased by 8.31% to $33.62. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares rose 8.03% to $33.38. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.

• Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:LUV) shares increased by 7.51% to $37.38. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock rose 6.83% to $26.26. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.

Losers

• Ideal Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares decreased by 18.65% to $2.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Covanta Holding, Inc. (NYSE:CVA) stock fell 18.15% to $7.17. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 15, is at Sell, with a price target of $6.

• Performant Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock declined 15.49% to $0.60.

• Upwork, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock decreased by 7.20% to $6.96. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Feb 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $10.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares decreased by 5.75% to $0.26.

• Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock declined 4.46% to $54.57. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Mar 23, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $65.

• Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock decreased by 3.66% to $13.95. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock fell 3.65% to $9.77. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

• ABB, Inc. (NYSE:ABB) shares decreased by 3.15% to $17.67.