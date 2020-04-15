Market Overview

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) shares moved upwards by 9.14% to $3.70.

Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $0.34.

 

Losers

Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares decreased by 17.70% to $0.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Neutral.

Independence Contract, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares declined 12.87% to $9.21. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) stock decreased by 12.48% to $0.62.

SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SM) stock fell 9.42% to $1.73. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 3, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.

TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) shares fell 9.02% to $7.67. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 9, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) stock decreased by 8.40% to $3.38.

Ovintiv, Inc. (NYSE:OVV) stock declined 8.22% to $4.02. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 9, the current rating is at Hold.

Apache, Inc. (NYSE:APA) shares declined 7.05% to $7.51. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 8, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) stock declined 6.34% to $6.80. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 3, is at Overweight, with a price target of $9.

BP, Inc. (NYSE:BP) stock decreased by 5.57% to $23.07. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 3, is at Overweight, with a price target of $31.

 

