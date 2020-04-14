Market Overview

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2020 7:53am   Comments
Gainers

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares increased by 14.38% to $110.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $150.

Gannett, Inc. (NYSE:GCI) stock increased by 13.17% to $1.11. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares increased by 13.11% to $2.33. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on Apr 9, the current rating is at Sell.

Cinemark Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares moved upwards by 10.10% to $11.88. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock increased by 9.96% to $0.18.

Eros International, Inc. (NYSE:EROS) stock increased by 5.63% to $2.25.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $141.82. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Apr 14, the current rating is at Overweight.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $10.44. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 3, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.

 

Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market Movers

