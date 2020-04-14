10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) shares rose 15.74% to $0.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 10% to $0.39.

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock increased by 7.41% to $3.19. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 24, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock increased by 7.07% to $697. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $580.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) stock increased by 6.64% to $11.40.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares increased by 5.25% to $12.03. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.

• Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) stock moved upwards by 4.94% to $5.10. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Jan 27, the current rating is at Buy.

• Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $4.75. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on Mar 23, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $6.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock increased by 4.70% to $12.03. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.

• Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $8.70. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 30, is at Underweight, with a price target of $8.