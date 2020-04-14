19 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Core Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:CLB) shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $12.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on Apr 13, is at Sector Outperform, with a price target of $13.

• Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) stock moved upwards by 7.78% to $0.28. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 19, the current rating is at Underweight.

• SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SM) shares moved upwards by 7.62% to $2.40. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 3, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.

• Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) stock increased by 7.55% to $0.32.

• Matador Resources, Inc. (NYSE:MTDR) stock moved upwards by 7.40% to $3.63. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 9, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.

• GasLog Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GLOP) stock increased by 7.01% to $2.90. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Feb 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.

• Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $0.22. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

• ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) stock moved upwards by 6.09% to $31. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Apr 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.

• Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock rose 6.02% to $0.15.

• Valaris, Inc. (NYSE:VAL) stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $0.70. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 23, is at Sell.

Losers

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) stock declined 40.74% to $0.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) stock fell 12.76% to $0.66.

• Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) stock fell 10.99% to $3.40.

• Frontline, Inc. (NYSE:FRO) stock decreased by 8.05% to $8.11. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) stock fell 6.08% to $0.61. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $1.

• Independence Contract, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) stock fell 5.20% to $12.40. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) stock decreased by 3.52% to $1.78. According to the most recent rating by Capital One, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• Mid-Con Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCEP) stock decreased by 3.45% to $2.80.

• Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) shares decreased by 3.14% to $0.37.