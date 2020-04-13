7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Gannett, Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares moved upwards by 11.22% to $1.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• Entercom Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ETM) stock rose 6.82% to $0.99. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• China Mobile, Inc. (NYSE:CHL) shares rose 3.69% to $40.71.

Losers

• AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares declined 17.69% to $2.14 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on Apr 9, the current rating is at Sell.

• Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) stock declined 8.08% to $0.68. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Feb 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

• VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ:VEON) stock fell 7.23% to $1.54. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

• The9, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares declined 4.26% to $0.45.