Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Apr. 9, 2020: SBUX, MCHP, LOCO, EPR, ITP

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2020 7:59am   Comments
Today's 5 Stock Ideas: 

  • Starbucks (SBUX) - A dividend play. The company said Wednesday, while taking other capital reduction measures, it does not expect to cut its dividend.
  • Microchip Technology (MCHP) - A play on strength in semiconductors. 
  • El Pollo Loco (LOCO) - A play on fast food/casual restaurants which have remained open through the coronavirus crisis. The company Wednesday reported Q1 (for quarter ended Mar. 25, 2020) same-store sales were down 1.5% on year-over-year basis.
  • EPR Properties (EPR) - AMC Entertainment (AMC) is the company's biggest tenant. A play on the currently-embattled theater/movie space.
  • IT Tech Packaging (ITP) - A penny stock for a China-based paper products company, IT Tech reported Tuesday its tissue paper production lines were running at full capacity.
 

