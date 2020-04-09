Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Apr. 9, 2020: SBUX, MCHP, LOCO, EPR, ITP
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
- Starbucks (SBUX) - A dividend play. The company said Wednesday, while taking other capital reduction measures, it does not expect to cut its dividend.
- Microchip Technology (MCHP) - A play on strength in semiconductors.
- El Pollo Loco (LOCO) - A play on fast food/casual restaurants which have remained open through the coronavirus crisis. The company Wednesday reported Q1 (for quarter ended Mar. 25, 2020) same-store sales were down 1.5% on year-over-year basis.
- EPR Properties (EPR) - AMC Entertainment (AMC) is the company's biggest tenant. A play on the currently-embattled theater/movie space.
- IT Tech Packaging (ITP) - A penny stock for a China-based paper products company, IT Tech reported Tuesday its tissue paper production lines were running at full capacity.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook