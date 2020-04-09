5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) stock rose 17.84% to $18.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 6, is at Hold, with a price target of $19.

• GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE:GSX) stock moved upwards by 4.24% to $31.74. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Feb 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.

• The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) stock increased by 3.84% to $12.45.

• iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) stock rose 3.62% to $1.43.

Losers

• Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) stock declined 7.89% to $1.75 during Thursday's pre-market session.